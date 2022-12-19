The Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court, Karim Khan, opposed the creation of a special tribunal regarding the aggression of the Russian Federation. The Presidentʼs Office responded

The Presidentʼs Office responded to the proposal of the chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court, Karim Khan, not to create a special tribunal to convict the Russian leadership for the crime of aggression but to hold it on the basis of the International Criminal Court. The Presidentʼs Office considers this idea bad. Deputy Chairman of the Presidentʼs Office Andriy Smirnov and Ambassador of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on special assignments Anton Korynevych told about this, answering the question of the "Babel" correspondent. According to Khan, it is worth changing the Rome Statute in order to be able to start a process against the Russian elite. This will make it possible to hold a trial on the basis of the International Criminal Court. However, the Presindetʼs Office believes that the process of changes to the charter may drag on for a very long time.

Smirnov noted that, at the moment, they do not see the possibility of how the ICC can start this process. He also emphasized that so far, only such statements have been made by Khan, but there have been no relevant proposals or actions. "If you simply disagree with the creation of a special tribunal, it is harmful because, in fact, Karim Khan is doing a lot of useful things [...] If this is not a political statement, but an actual idea, then a road map should be attached to this idea so that the entire civilized world and Ukraine saw how it should work," he explained. According to him, all countries that have ratified the Rome Statute must agree to its change. This process can take about ten years. Smirnov added that if the prosecutor knows how to circumvent Putinʼs sovereign immunity by applying the ICC withinstandardormal time frame, he should say so. He emphasized that it is absurd that it takes 10 years to launch the mechanism of the special tribunal and two months to file an indictment.

