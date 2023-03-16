In Uzhhorod, the abbot of the Cross and Ascension Cathedral is suspected of inciting religious hatred

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) declared the suspicion to the abbot of the Cross and Ascension Cathedral in Uzhhorod. He is suspected of inciting religious hatred.

This was reported in the press service of the SBU.

In December 2022, the priest repeatedly publicly offended the religious feelings of Ukrainians who expressed a desire to celebrate Christmas on December 25.

Law enforcement officers documented more than seven cases when the priest humiliated the religious feelings of citizens of other faiths and tried to create hostile attitudes towards them. This was confirmed by a forensic linguistic examination.

The abbot was declared of the suspicion under Part 1 of Art. 161 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (violation of the equality of citizens depending on their racial, national, regional affiliation, religious beliefs and on other grounds).

The preventive measure has not been chosen yet — this issue is being resolved.