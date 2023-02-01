The State Policy has confirmed that the UOC MP is subordinate to the Russian Orthodox Church

The State Service for Ethnopolitics and Freedom of Conscience conducted an examination of the new statute of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate (UOC MP). They confirmed there that the UOC MP still remains subordinate to the Russian Orthodox Church (ROC).

The press service of State Policy writes about this.

They emphasized that the examination was conducted in accordance with the decision of the National Security and Defense Council. It lasted two months, and its main purpose is to establish whether there is a canonical connection between the UOC MP and the Russian Orthodox Church.

According to the results of the examination, it can be concluded that the new statute of the UOC MP does not break its connection with the Russian Orthodox Church. The status of the UOC MP within the Russian Orthodox Church remains unchanged — it has certain rights of independence, but is not independent.

Also, the relationship between the UOC MP and the Russian Orthodox Church is not the relationship between two equal churches. The UOC MP does not have the status of an autonomous church, which would be recognized by other Orthodox churches of the world. Thus, the UOC MP remains a structural subdivision of the Russian Orthodox Church.

The members of the expert group also did not find any documents or actions that would indicate that the leadership of the UOC MP acts as an independent church or plans to declare its own independence.