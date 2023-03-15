Russia begins joint military exercises with China and Iran

China, Iran and Russia will start joint military exercises in the Gulf of Oman on March 15.
This was reported by CNN with reference to the Ministry of Defense of China.
The military exercises of the three countries will continue until March 19. The Chinese ministry noted in a statement that the drills will build on joint naval exercises conducted in 2019 and 2022.
- On February 23, 2023, NATO saw signs that China was "considering and possibly planning" to send weapons to Russia to help it in its war in Ukraine.
- The head of the US Central Intelligence Agency William Burns said on February 26 that he is "sure" that China is considering sending weapons to Russia.
- Meanwhile, the defense partnership between Moscow and Tehran is growing. On November 1, CNN, citing Western officials who closely monitor Iranʼs weapons program, wrote that Iran plans to transfer approximately a thousand ballistic missiles and drones to Russia for the war against Ukraine.
- The head of Mossad David Barnea also noted that Iran seeks to expand the supply of modern weapons to Russia.
- According to Sky News, Iran has secretly supplied Russia with large quantities of bullets, mortar shells and other ammunition and plans to send more. Russia, in its turn , sends captured Western weapons from Ukraine to Iran. In Tehran, they are trying to redesign it.