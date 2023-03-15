News

Russia begins joint military exercises with China and Iran

Author:
Anna Kholodnova
Date:

China, Iran and Russia will start joint military exercises in the Gulf of Oman on March 15.

This was reported by CNN with reference to the Ministry of Defense of China.

The military exercises of the three countries will continue until March 19. The Chinese ministry noted in a statement that the drills will build on joint naval exercises conducted in 2019 and 2022.