In Spain, the first group of Ukrainian soldiers will complete training on Leopard-2A4 tanks by the end of the week

The first group of Ukrainian soldiers will complete training on Leopard 2A4 battle tanks in Spain already this week.

This was reported by the Ministry of Defense of Spain, writes CNN.

Training is completed by 10 manned crews and support personnel — a total of 55 servicemen.

"These courses were started after the official registration of Spainʼs commitment to contribute to the defense of Ukraine with tanks. Then Ukraine asked for the training of crews and service personnel for the operational deployment of the provided Leopard 2A main battle tanks," the Spanish Ministry of Defense noted.