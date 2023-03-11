Great Britain calls on the sponsors of the Olympics to support the ban on the participation of Russians

The British government has called on Olympic sponsors to pressure the International Olympic Committee to prevent Russia and Belarus from participating in the 2024 Olympics.

The Guardian writes about it.

According to the publication, among these companies were, in particular, Coca-Cola, Intel, Samsung and Visa.

"We know that sport and politics in Russia and Belarus are closely intertwined, and we are confident that the regimes in Russia and Belarus cannot be allowed to use sport for their own propaganda purposes," the UK Culture Secretary Lucy Fraser noted in a letter to sponsors.