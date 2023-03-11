Great Britain calls on the sponsors of the Olympics to support the ban on the participation of Russians

The British government has called on Olympic sponsors to pressure the International Olympic Committee to prevent Russia and Belarus from participating in the 2024 Olympics.
The Guardian writes about it.
According to the publication, among these companies were, in particular, Coca-Cola, Intel, Samsung and Visa.
"We know that sport and politics in Russia and Belarus are closely intertwined, and we are confident that the regimes in Russia and Belarus cannot be allowed to use sport for their own propaganda purposes," the UK Culture Secretary Lucy Fraser noted in a letter to sponsors.
- On January 25, it became known that Russian and Belarusian athletes were recommended to participate in the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris under a neutral flag. At the same time, the IOC will check each athlete for compliance with the rules of the Olympic Charter and the World Anti-Doping Code. In particular, they will be required not to support the war in Ukraine. In case of non-compliance with the conditions, the participant will be eliminated. In response to such a position, Zelensky invited the head of the International Olympic Committee Thomas Bach to Bakhmut so that he would understand that neutrality does not exist.
- 35 countries opposed the admission of Russians and Belarusians to international sports competitions due to the war in Ukraine.
- The National Olympic Committee of Ukraine supported a possible boycott of the 2024 Olympics if athletes from Russia and Belarus are admitted there.