News

The Parliament of Georgia stopped consideration of the draft law on “foreign agents”, failing the vote

Author:
Kostia Andreikovets
Date:

The Parliament of Georgia stopped consideration of the draft law on "foreign agents", which led to mass protests. Only one deputy supported the project in the second reading, 35 spoke against it.

The meeting took place in a matter of minutes, without any comments, reports "Echo Kavkazu".

The only one who supported the document was Davyd Samkharadze, one of the leaders of the ruling Georgian Dream party.