The Parliament of Georgia stopped consideration of the draft law on “foreign agents”, failing the vote

The Parliament of Georgia stopped consideration of the draft law on "foreign agents", which led to mass protests. Only one deputy supported the project in the second reading, 35 spoke against it.
The meeting took place in a matter of minutes, without any comments, reports "Echo Kavkazu".
The only one who supported the document was Davyd Samkharadze, one of the leaders of the ruling Georgian Dream party.
- The law, which completely imitates the Russian one, was adopted by the Parliament of Georgia in the first reading on March 7. After that, Georgians went on protests, which ended in clashes with security forces. President Salome Zurabishvili supported the protesters, she promised to veto the law. On March 9, the parties that previously supported the adoption of the document "revoked" it. The police released 133 detainees under public pressure, but the protesters are now demanding the resignation of the government and early elections.