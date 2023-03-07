The Georgian Parliament adopted a draft law on “foreign agents”. It contradicts the terms of the countryʼs accession to the EU

In the first reading, the Parliament of Georgia adopted the draft law "On transparency of foreign influence", which effectively copies the norms of the Russian law on foreign agents. 76 deputies voted for it, and 13 voted against it.

According to the document, mass media and public organizations that receive funding from abroad will be granted the status of "foreign agents".

The vote on another version of the draft law on "foreign agents" entitled "On the Registration of Foreign Agents" will be held on March 9.

The reaction of the United States

The US Embassy in Georgia called the adoption of this document "a dark day for Georgiaʼs democracy."

"Today is a dark day for Georgia’s democracy. Parliament’s advancing of these Kremlin-inspired laws is incompatible with the people of Georgia’s clear desire for European integration and its democratic development.," the statement read.

In addition, they added, the adoption of such a law would harm Georgiaʼs relations with its strategic partners and undermine the important work of many Georgian organizations that help fellow citizens.

EU reaction

This draft law hinders Georgiaʼs European integration and contradicts at least two of the twelve EU recommendations for Georgia to receive the status of a candidate country in the EU. This was stated directly by the External Relations Service of the European Union.

"The European Union is supporting Georgia in its reform efforts, responding to the country’s own aspirations for continued development and EU membership, as enshrined in Georgia’s Constitution. The draft law’s adoption would be inconsistent with these aspirations and with EU norms and values," the message says.

Position of the President of Georgia

The President of Georgia, Salome Zurabishvili, also criticized the bills on "agents of foreign influence" supported by the ruling party and noted that they would limit freedom.

"The draft law presented by some groups in my country, which will limit the freedom of non-governmental organizations, will be extremely harmful to the democratic transformation of our society, the elimination of gender discrimination and, in fact, the path of our European integration. Based on this, I have already expressed my strong disagreement with this draft law and am using this opportunity to state my position here as well," Zurabishvili stressed.

Public outrage

Now mass peaceful protests are taking place in the country against the backdrop of the parliamentʼs support for the scandalous bill on "foreign agents". The police began to disperse the participants of the action with the help of tear gas.

At the same time, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Georgia explained the actions of the police by the fact that the protests allegedly became violent because the participants of the action "wanted to block one of the entrances to the parliament."

What both laws provide

The draft law "On Transparency of Foreign Influence" provides for the registration as agents of foreign influence of non-commercial legal entities and mass media, more than 25% of whose income is received from abroad.

According to the document, an organization that is considered an agent of foreign influence must be registered with such status in the State Register. During the procedure, they must show the income received, and in the future, they must fill out a financial declaration every year.

For avoiding registration as an agent of foreign influence or not filling out the declaration, a fine of 25,000 GEL, or approximately 9,000 dollars, is provided.

According to the draft law "On Registration of Foreign Agents", any natural person or legal entity receiving financing from abroad will be required to register as a foreign agent.

Non-fulfilment or improper fulfillment of the duty provided for by this law entails criminal responsibility and will be punished by a fine or imprisonment for a term of up to 5 years.

The law means full reporting by non-governmental organizations on receiving money. Such reporting existed before, so in fact, the law was created to limit the activities of opposition mass media and non-governmental organizations.