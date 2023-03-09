The Georgian police released all the protesters

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Georgia has released all 133 protesters who were detained at the rallies on March 7 and 8.

"All persons detained in accordance with the Code of Administrative Offenses were released. Some of the detainees appeared before the court, and the rest were released in connection with the end of their stay in the pre-trial detention center," the department said in a statement.

At the same time, investigations into the criminal case regarding the use of violence against police officers under Articles 353 and 187 of the Criminal Code are ongoing.