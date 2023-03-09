The Parliament of Slovenia refused to vote to recognize Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism

The Foreign Affairs Committee of the Slovenian Parliament refused to vote on the draft resolution on recognizing Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism.

Euractiv writes about it.

Instead of supporting this resolution, the committee unanimously endorsed coalition-initiated findings condemning Russiaʼs war in Ukraine and urging the government to continue providing aid and assistance to Kyiv.

They also call on the government to advocate for a comprehensive, just and durable peace and support its efforts to conduct an independent investigation into war crimes in Ukraine.

The opposition MPs who introduced this proposal claimed that by adopting the resolution, Slovenia would condemn Russiaʼs attacks on civilians and infrastructure of Ukraine. But Foreign Minister Tanya Fayon said that any initiative to include Russia in the list of countries that support terrorism would be tantamount to punishing the entire Russian people.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs resorted to legal interpretation, stating that there is no category or list of countries that support terrorism in either European or Slovenian legislation. They say that recognizing Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism will reduce Russiaʼs responsibility from the most serious international crime — aggression — to a less serious one.