The Constitutional Court of Bulgaria recognized military aid to Ukraine as constitutional. He rejected the petition of pro-Russian deputies who demanded to block the decision of the parliament to provide such assistance.

This was reported in the press service of the court.

10 judges took part in the meeting. The decision to reject the petition was supported by 9 judges, one judge expressed a personal position — judge Yanaki Stoylov. For many years, he was a deputy of the Bulgarian Socialist Party, which initiated consideration of this issue.

The Constitutional Court considered the case at the request of 50 Bulgarian deputies from the pro-Russian parties "Renaissance" and the Bulgarian Socialist Party.