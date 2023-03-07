The Constitutional Court of Bulgaria recognized military aid to Ukraine as constitutional. He rejected the petition of pro-Russian deputies who demanded to block the decision of the parliament to provide such assistance.
This was reported in the press service of the court.
10 judges took part in the meeting. The decision to reject the petition was supported by 9 judges, one judge expressed a personal position — judge Yanaki Stoylov. For many years, he was a deputy of the Bulgarian Socialist Party, which initiated consideration of this issue.
The Constitutional Court considered the case at the request of 50 Bulgarian deputies from the pro-Russian parties "Renaissance" and the Bulgarian Socialist Party.
- In early November, the Bulgarian parliament voted to send heavy weapons to Ukraine. Following Bulgariaʼs decision, Hungary remains the only NATO member not to have approved the supply of arms to Kyiv after the start of a full-scale unprovoked Russian invasion.
- On May 4, the Bulgarian parliament allowed Ukrainian military equipment to be repaired at defense enterprises, but refused to provide Ukraine with weapons and ammunition. 200 deputies, including from the pro-Russian BSP party, voted for this decision.
- Despite this, at the end of October, Euractiv reported that Bulgaria, through intermediaries, was already able to transfer weapons and ammunition worth almost one billion euros to Ukraine.