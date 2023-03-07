UN: Earthquake in Turkey could cause damages of more than $100 billion

The UN has calculated the approximate amount of damage caused to Turkey by the last devastating earthquakes. They believe that it can exceed $100 billion.

Reuters writes about it.

"Itʼs clear from the calculations being done to date that the damage figure presented by the government and supported by...international partners would be in excess of $100 billion," said UNDP representative Louisa Vinton.

According to her, she saw "apocalyptic" pictures in the Turkish province of Hatay, which was the most affected by the earthquake. Hundreds of thousands of homes have been destroyed, and people are in dire need, but relief resources are limited.

The UN noted that the previous amount of damages covers only Turkey. This amount will serve as a benchmark for the donorsʼ conference on March 16 in Brussels, where funds will be collected for aid to Turkey.