The President of Serbia Aleksandar Vučić informed that the Serbian mercenaries from the PMC "Wagner" will be punished after returning home. He criticizes the recruitment of Serbian citizens by the "Wagnerians".

Vučić reported on this in an interview with Politico.

"Serbs who were recruited to fight in Ukraine will be arrested when they return home and are within the reach of our institutions," the president noted.

According to him, "friendly countries do not act like that" — that is, they do not recruit citizens of other countries. Vučić was referring to Russia and noted that he does not need the support of the "Wagnerians". One of the leaders of the far-right in Serbia Damjan Knežević, who supports PMC Wagner" and is involved in recruitment, is currently holding protests against the plan to normalize relations between Kosovo and Serbia.

Also, Vučić again emphasized that Serbia supports the territorial integrity of Ukraine.

"And even today I can confirm to you that Crimea, Donbas, Kherson are all Ukraine," he explained.

However, Vučić noted that his complaint and the complaint of the majority of Serbs that there are double standards in the West and the territorial integrity of Serbia are less important to him.