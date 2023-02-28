The Chinese satellite company provided images to the Russian Wagnerʼs PMC

The US Assistant Secretary of State for East Asia and the Pacific, Daniel Kritenbrink, said that the Chinese satellite company Spacety provided aerial photographs to the Russian mercenaries Wagnerʼs PMC.

He said this during hearings in the US Congress, writes Sky News.

Based in Beijing and with international headquarters in Luxembourg, Spacety specializes in small satellites and satellite services. In February 2023, the US Department of Commerce added it to the blacklist.

Previously, Spacety stated that they adhere to international sanctions against Russia and do not maintain ties with the Russian Federation.