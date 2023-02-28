The Chinese satellite company provided images to the Russian Wagnerʼs PMC

The US Assistant Secretary of State for East Asia and the Pacific, Daniel Kritenbrink, said that the Chinese satellite company Spacety provided aerial photographs to the Russian mercenaries Wagnerʼs PMC.
He said this during hearings in the US Congress, writes Sky News.
Based in Beijing and with international headquarters in Luxembourg, Spacety specializes in small satellites and satellite services. In February 2023, the US Department of Commerce added it to the blacklist.
Previously, Spacety stated that they adhere to international sanctions against Russia and do not maintain ties with the Russian Federation.
- On February 23, 2023, NATO saw signs that China was "considering and possibly planning" to send weapons to Russia to help it in its war in Ukraine.
- The publication Der Spiegel wrote that Russia is negotiating with China on the delivery of lethal weapons and a batch of a hundred ZT-180 kamikaze drones, which are capable of carrying a warhead weighing from 35 to 50 kg. These drones are similar to Iranʼs Shahed-136.
- The head of the US Central Intelligence Agency, William Burns, said on February 26 that he is "sure" that China is considering sending weapons to Russia.