Pentagon: The US and its allies have trained more than 4,000 Ukrainian soldiers. Training on the Patriot system is coming to an end

The US Department of Defense said that the United States and its allies have already trained more than four thousand Ukrainian soldiers.

CNN reports about it.

Director of Operations of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Douglas Sims II, said that since January of this year, the American military has trained more than a thousand Ukrainians.

He added that the training of Ukrainian fighters at the Patriot anti-aircraft missile complex in Fort Still, Oklahoma will end soon. This is the first time that the Pentagon talked about the terms of military training on this type of weapon.

“The US Armed Forces will soon complete the preparation and equipping of Ukraineʼs first Patriot battery. We are confident that the Ukrainians will use the Patriot with the same expertise they demonstrate every day with their current air defense capabilities,” Sims said.