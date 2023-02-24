The Air Force announces the recruitment of cadets for training on the IRIS-T, NASAMS and Patriot systems

The Air Force of Ukraine announces the recruitment of cadets for training on anti-aircraft missile systems IRIS-T, NASAMS, Patriot, SAMP/T.

The Command announced this on February 24.

There will be more and more air defense systems, and eventually they will completely replace the old fleet of Soviet equipment. "That is why the Air Force needs motivated defenders who are able to master these weapons and defend the country. This is a platform for promising and highly paid service," the Command said.