The Air Force announces the recruitment of cadets for training on the IRIS-T, NASAMS and Patriot systems

The Air Force of Ukraine announces the recruitment of cadets for training on anti-aircraft missile systems IRIS-T, NASAMS, Patriot, SAMP/T.
The Command announced this on February 24.
There will be more and more air defense systems, and eventually they will completely replace the old fleet of Soviet equipment. "That is why the Air Force needs motivated defenders who are able to master these weapons and defend the country. This is a platform for promising and highly paid service," the Command said.
Cadets are recruited at the Kharkiv National University of the Air Force named after Ivan Kozhedub. Currently, the military academy is scattered throughout Ukraine, but training takes place both in Ukraine and abroad. During wartime, you can enter there according to a simplified procedure.
Currently, military personnel and teachers are undergoing appropriate training in the operation and combat use of modern anti-aircraft missile systems in several European countries and in the USA. However, the time is not far off when specialists in managing complex air defense systems will be trained in Ukraine.