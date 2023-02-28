A journalist from the American NBC came to shoot a story in the annexed Crimea through an illegally built bridge

A journalist from the American TV channel NBC came to shoot a report in the temporarily occupied Crimea via the Russian Crimea Bridge. This violates the legislation of Ukraine.

This is stated in the report published by the TV channel on February 28.

“NBC News reporter traveled to Crimea by train from Moscow via the Kerch Bridge, which was blown up in a strategic and symbolic blow to Putin last fall. It is now fully restored, but is likely to become a target again if hostilities reach the peninsula,” the article says.

In the NBC News story, they say that most of their interlocutors on the peninsula feel Russian and consider Crimea a part of the Russian Federation. The journalist also noted that the majority of the Russian-speaking population of the peninsula before Russiaʼs occupation of Crimea was more pro-Moscow than residents of other regions of Ukraine.

He also cites the words of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky about the de-occupation of Crimea, and also mentions the calls of the UN to return to “internationally recognized borders” and accusations from the UN Committee against Russia of extrajudicial killings, kidnappings, politically motivated persecution, discrimination and violence in Crimea.

“The targets of many of these human rights violations are alleged to be the Muslim ethnic minority, the Crimean Tatars, who have been persecuted for years and who have often led the opposition to Russian rule,” NBC News stated.