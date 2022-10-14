The Russian government has set the task of repairing the Crimean Bridge by mid-2023. Earlier there called the damage “not so serious”

The Russian government has set the task of repairing the Crimean Bridge by July 2023. Earlier on the peninsula it was stated that the damage to the bridge was "not so serious". However, now Moscow allocates almost a year for its repair.

This is reported by the Russian agency Interfax.

The relevant order was issued by the head of the Russian government Mykhailo Mishustin.

The document establishes that the restoration of transport and engineering infrastructure will be handled by "Nyzhnyoangarsktransbud" LLC. The company was chosen as the sole executor of the works commissioned by "Rosavtodor" FKU "Management of Federal Highways Taman".

On the day of the explosions, the "head of the Crimean parliament" Volodymyr Konstantinov said that the damage to the bridge was insignificant. Currently, only part of the road bridge and the railway bridge are working. Due to the reduction in capacity, traffic jams of kilometers have already formed on both sides of the bridge. At the same time, trucks are not allowed on the bridge — they can only use the ferry crossing. Truck drivers wait in queues for several days.