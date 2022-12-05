News

In Russia was announced the restoration of traffic on the road section of the Crimean Bridge

Author:
Kostia Andreikovets
Date:

The Russian Road Administration announced the resumption of traffic on the part of the Crimean Bridge repaired after the explosion.

Today, December 5, transport was launched across the bridge in test mode. The bridge is still closed for trucks.

Earlier, the Deputy Prime Minister of Russia Marat Khusnullin stated that the builders had completed the construction of all four damaged spans of the road section of the bridge and promised that the repairs would be completed in December.