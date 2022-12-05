In Russia was announced the restoration of traffic on the road section of the Crimean Bridge

The Russian Road Administration announced the resumption of traffic on the part of the Crimean Bridge repaired after the explosion.
Today, December 5, transport was launched across the bridge in test mode. The bridge is still closed for trucks.
Earlier, the Deputy Prime Minister of Russia Marat Khusnullin stated that the builders had completed the construction of all four damaged spans of the road section of the bridge and promised that the repairs would be completed in December.
- On October 8, a truck exploded on the Crimean bridge, which connects Russia and occupied Crimea. The explosion collapsed part of the spans and caused a large-scale fire — the trainʼs fuel tanks were on fire. Russia announced a terrorist attack, and its authorities used the incident to justify missile strikes on Ukraine. Kyiv does not recognize its involvement in the explosion.
- In October, the Russian government set the task of repairing the Crimean bridge by the middle of 2023. The damage was previously described as "not serious".