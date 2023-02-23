Australia sends drones to Ukraine and imposes new sanctions against Russia

The federal government of Australia has reported that it will transfer a drone system to Ukraine. The country also imposes additional sanctions against Russia.

ABC writes about it.

The cost of unmanned aircraft systems that Australia will send to Ukraine is $33 million.

"This support will provide the Armed Forces of Ukraine with battlefield intelligence, surveillance and visual study of the enemy as they continue to fight Russiaʼs unwarranted aggression," noted the Defense Minister Richard Marles.

He also emphasized that Australia will support Ukraine as long as it is needed.

Australia also imposed financial sanctions and banned the entry of another 90 individuals and 40 organizations involved in Russiaʼs war against Ukraine. For the same reason, more than a thousand people and organizations are already under the sanctions of Australia.

"Australia is imposing additional sanctions against those in the Russian government who help perpetuate this war, those who fund this war and those who spread falsehoods to justify this war," Foreign Minister Penny Wong noted.