Australia joined the creation of a special tribunal for the Russian Federation

Australia has joined countries that will help create a special tribunal on Russian war crimes in Ukraine.
This was announced by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Australia, Penny Wong.
"Australia has joined a core group of partners, including France and Great Britain, to ensure that the Russian leadership is held accountable for its illegal invasion of Ukraine," she said.
- On November 23, 2022, the European Parliament adopted a resolution recognizing the Russian Federation as a state sponsor of terrorism. The parliamentarians also called for the creation of a special international tribunal.
- On December 1, 2022, the French National Assembly passed a resolution calling for the creation, if necessary, of a special tribunal to prosecute Russian war criminals.