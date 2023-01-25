News

Australia joined the creation of a special tribunal for the Russian Federation

Anna Kholodnova
Australia has joined countries that will help create a special tribunal on Russian war crimes in Ukraine.

This was announced by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Australia, Penny Wong.

"Australia has joined a core group of partners, including France and Great Britain, to ensure that the Russian leadership is held accountable for its illegal invasion of Ukraine," she said.