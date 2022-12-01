The lower house of the French parliament supported the creation of a special tribunal on war crimes committed by Russians in Ukraine

Franceʼs National Assembly passed a resolution calling for the creation, if necessary, of a special tribunal to prosecute Russian war criminals.

This is stated on the website of the assembly.

301 MPs voted for this resolution. The Assembly condemns Russiaʼs attack and war crimes, namely, crimes against humanity committed by the Russian Federation against Ukraine, the Ukrainian civilian population, and Ukrainian prisoners of war.

The Assembly also calls on the European Union and its member states to continue to fully support the work of the International Criminal Court in the investigation of war crimes or crimes against humanity committed on the territory of Ukraine since the beginning of the aggression, so that the perpetrators of such crimes can be tried by the International Criminal Court or, if necessary, by a specially created tribunal.

In addition, the Assembly welcomes the French Governmentʼs decision to deploy French National Gendarmerie investigators to Izyum and calls on it to continue to actively support the collection and preservation of evidence of war crimes and crimes against humanity.