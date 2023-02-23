Greece refused to transfer S-300 systems to Ukraine

Greece will not transfer S-300 anti-aircraft missile systems to Ukraine, as this could weaken its own air defenses.

This was stated by the Minister of Defense of Greece Nikolaos Panayiotopoulos, in an interview with ERT.

"They were bought and came to Greece for specific reasons, and as long as those reasons remain, we will not accept any weakening of our defense system," Panaiotopoulos noted.

At the same time, he specified that the support of Russian systems is becoming more and more difficult.

"If we get to a point where itʼs impossible to support these systems: weʼll either fix the support issue or replace them. We havenʼt reached that yet," stated the minister.