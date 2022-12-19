”Breach of bilateral agreements”. Russia threatened Greece for the possible supply of air defense systems to Ukraine

Russia threatened Greece with consequences in case of supplying Ukraine with S-300 air defense systems.

This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation.

They believe that the supply of systems is a violation of the Russian-Greek intergovernmental agreements on military-technical cooperation dated October 30, 1995 and on the supply of military products dated December 3, 2013, "which unequivocally prohibit the supply to a third party without the consent of Russia." "Neglect of contractual obligations will inevitably have consequences, not to mention a significant weakening of Greeceʼs defense capabilities in the field of air defense," the statement reads.

Also, the Russian Foreign Ministry insists that Greece ignores international restrictions in the field of arms trade, which "do not allow their export to those regions where this may lead to violations of international humanitarian law and contribute to the aggravation of conflicts."