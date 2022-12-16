Greece is ready to give S-300 air defense systems to Ukraine in exchange for Patriot

Greece is ready to transfer S-300 air defense systems to Ukraine if the United States replaces them with Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems.

This is reported by the Greek publication pronews.gr.

At a Christmas meeting at the Greek Ministry of Defense, the head of the department, Nikos Panayiotopoulos, said that the country is ready to give up the systems installed in Crete, if the Patriot is placed there instead.

"If the US installs the Patriot system on the island, after its integration into the air defense system, the S-300s may be decommissioned. The same process applies to any other air defense system of Russian origin that can be sent to Ukraine," Panayiotopoulos said. The publication notes that the government is ready to send to Ukraine not only the S-300, but also the Tor-M1 and Osa anti-aircraft missile systems.