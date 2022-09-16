Greece will transfer 40 Soviet APCs BMP-1 to Ukraine. The Greek Ministry of Defense reported this on September 16.
These machines of Greece will be compensated by Germany, which will transfer 40 Marder.
BMP-1 is the first serial Soviet armored combat tracked vehicle that can float and is designed to transport personnel of motorized rifle units to the battlefield.
- At the end of August, it became known that Slovakia will transfer 30 BVP-1 infantry fighting vehicles to Ukraine. In return, Germany will send 15 Leopard 2A4 tanks, the necessary ammunition and spare parts to Slovakia.
- On September 15, it became known that Germany will transfer armored vehicles to the Armed Forces of Ukraine for the first time since the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. It is about 50 Dingo armored vehicles. In addition, the Germans will hand over to Ukraine two more MARS rocket launchers and about 200 missiles. Crew training will be in Germany and will begin in September.