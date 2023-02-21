The court banned the Party of Regions

The 8th Appeal Administrative Court of Lviv satisfied the lawsuit of the Ministry of Justice and the Security Service of Ukraine to ban the activities of the Party of Regions.

The court made its decision on February 21.

The court not only prohibited the partyʼs activities, but also ordered to transfer the property, funds and other assets of the party, its regional, city, district organizations, primary centers and other entities to the state.

This decision can be appealed within 20 days in the Supreme Court. The "Chesno" movement writes that no party has managed to do this before. In 2022, at the initiative of the Ministry of Justice, the court banned 16 political parties: "Opposition Platform — For Life” (OPZZh), "Opposition Block", Shariiʼs party, "Nashi" Party, Communist Party and others.