NYT: In the near future, Russia will conduct a new wave of mobilization, attracting hundreds of thousands of new recruits to the army

A new wave of mobilization can be held in Russia, attracting hundreds of thousands of recruits to the ranks of the army.

The New York Times writes about this with reference to American intelligence.

"Representatives of American intelligence say they are receiving evidence that soon he [Putin] may mobilize even more Russians into the army, adding hundreds of thousands to the 300 000 already drafted," the newspaper writes.

Journalists note that in his address to the Federal Assembly on February 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin will once again declare that he is "saving" not only Ukraine from "Nazism", but also Russia from "absorption" by NATO.

In addition, the NYT also suggests that the president of the Russian Federation will present the war in Ukraine "as a battle for the restoration of Russian historical lands."