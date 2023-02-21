NYT: In the near future, Russia will conduct a new wave of mobilization, attracting hundreds of thousands of new recruits to the army

A new wave of mobilization can be held in Russia, attracting hundreds of thousands of recruits to the ranks of the army.
The New York Times writes about this with reference to American intelligence.
"Representatives of American intelligence say they are receiving evidence that soon he [Putin] may mobilize even more Russians into the army, adding hundreds of thousands to the 300 000 already drafted," the newspaper writes.
Journalists note that in his address to the Federal Assembly on February 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin will once again declare that he is "saving" not only Ukraine from "Nazism", but also Russia from "absorption" by NATO.
In addition, the NYT also suggests that the president of the Russian Federation will present the war in Ukraine "as a battle for the restoration of Russian historical lands."
- On February 12, the Main Directorate of Intelligence of (MDI) the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine announced that Russia was forced to postpone the second wave of mobilization.
- The General Staff and the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine predicted the second wave of mobilization in the Russian Federation for the beginning of 2023. In MDI, the starting date was called January 15, but this never happened.