Ukrainian intelligence predicts the beginning of additional mobilization in Russia on January 15. Up to half a million Russians will be mobilized, the draft of the corresponding decree already exists.

A representative of the Main Directorate of Intelligence (MDI) of the Ministry of Defense Andrii said that this time the mobilization will take place in large Russian cities, such as Moscow and St. Petersburg. It will affect men who work both in social spheres and in "sectors that bring profits to the Russian economy."