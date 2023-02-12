Ukrainian intelligence: Russia will postpone the second wave of mobilization

The Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine stated that Russia was forced to postpone the second wave of mobilization.

This was told by the intelligence representative Vadym Skibitsky.

According to him, Russia is trying to integrate already recruited mobilized into the army and overcome the difficulties caused by the first wave. It is especially important for them for the intensified future offensive.

"They are preparing for the second wave of mobilization, but, according to our estimates, they will refrain because they have not overcome all the difficulties they faced during the first wave. They were not ready for such a large-scale mobilization neither then nor now," said Skibitsky.

The new mobilization is predicted to be accompanied by a lack of modern equipment, serviceable equipment, and combat-ready officers.