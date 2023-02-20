The EU launched a civilian mission on the border of Azerbaijan and Armenia

The European Union launched a civilian mission on the border between Azerbaijan and Armenia. It will last for two years.

The press service of the Council of the EU writes about this.

The purpose of the mission is to stabilize the situation on the border, to strengthen trust and security in the border regions, as well as to provide conditions for the normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

In total, 100 people will work in the mission, 50 of them are unarmed observers.

The headquarters of the mission will be located in the city of Yehegnadzor, Vayotsdzor region of Armenia. The former head of the German Federal Police Department in Stuttgart, Markus Ritter, was appointed as the head of the mission.

In the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Russians have already reacted to this. They noted that in this way the EU wants to "squeeze Russia out of the region."