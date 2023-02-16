Politico: The European Union refused to introduce sanctions against the Russian nuclear power industry

The European Commission will not include restrictions against the Russian nuclear industry and its representatives in the tenth sanctions package.

Politico writes about this with reference to sources.

It is noted that Hungary for a long time opposed sanctions against the Russian nuclear industry and was ready to use the right of veto. As a result, the EU abandoned this idea. Then Brussels considered the possibility of introducing sanctions against individual representatives of Rosatom and a number of other companies, but in the end decided not to do that either.

Fears about sanctions against the nuclear industry were not only in Budapest. Thus, earlier this week, representatives of the French government also emphasized the need to proceed with caution regarding sanctions against the Russian nuclear industry, since many nuclear power plants use Russian nuclear fuel.