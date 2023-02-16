The Parliament of Slovakia recognized Russia as a sponsor of terrorism. He also recognized the current Russian regime as terrorist.

The press service of the parliament writes about it.

Slovak deputies once again condemned the actions of Russia and supported the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine.

The deputies also condemned direct and indirect threats by the Russian Federation to use nuclear weapons. In the resolution, the Slovak Parliament stated that it does not recognize the results of the "referendums" in Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions of Ukraine, while considering them as territories that remain part of Ukraine. Parliament also expressed support for efforts to establish a special tribunal against the Russian leadership.

In addition, the deputies also condemned the hybrid war that Russia is waging on the territory of Slovakia. At the same time, they urged law enforcement agencies, special services and other competent authorities not to underestimate the threat, but to take effective measures against it to preserve security and democracy in Slovakia.