Ukraine increased electricity imports from Europe by 100 MW. But only at night

Operators of the European energy system ENTSO-E have increased the capacity of electricity supply to Ukraine. Now Ukraine can import up to 700 MW from Europe at any time of the day.

Previously, the night limit was 700 MW, and the daytime limit was 600 MW. At the same time, in December of last year, the president called on the European Union to increase the import of electricity to 2 GW.

Ukrenergo stated that the company will continue to work on expanding the technical capabilities for the commercial exchange of electricity between Ukraine and Europe.

In the reverse direction, the capacity is 400 MW, but from October 11, 2022, Ukraine will not export electricity.

In fact, 100 additional MW at night is not a very large indicator for the whole of Ukraine, but in the absence of a deficit, which we have been observing for several days in a row, this is quite good news, since there is a tendency to increase.

For example, in one day, the entire Vinnytsia region consumes 700 MW. As for Kyiv, at the end of November 2021, Kyiv consumed 1 500 MW of electricity, and on November 23, 2022, the day of the attack on Kyiv, 430 MW.