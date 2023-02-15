The MP Yurchyshyn stated that former official of the Ministry of Defense Oleksandr Liyev is involved in a criminal case. He responded on it

The MP of the "Voice" faction Yaroslav Yurchyshyn reported that the former head of the Department of Military and Technical Policy (DMTP) of the Ministry of Defense (MoD) Oleksandr Liyev has been involved in a criminal case for obstructing the actions of the military since August 2022.

In a comment to Babel, Liyev informed that the case concerns contracts that were signed even before his appointment.

"I was appointed to the position of acting director of the Department of Military-Technical Policy, Development of Weapons and Military Equipment only on August 20, 2022, and the proceedings were registered earlier — on August 2, 2022. Secondly, the proceedings are factual, so it cannot be said that I am a participant in the case. Therefore, there are no criminal proceedings against me. The search really took place [...] I provided all the equipment and computers. Even childrenʼs computers looked. But no equipment was seized. And nothing illegal was found. This [search] is neither the first nor the last in the life of a civil servant. Itʼs unpleasant, but not scary," Liyev told.

According to him, the investigation concerns the enterprises with which the contracts for the supply of weapons and military equipment were concluded, but according to these contracts the goods were delivered partially, with a delay or, as of now, they have not yet been delivered.

"These are state enterprises with which there were contracts before my appointment. I have submitted dozens of claims to suppliers for them, fines have been assessed," he added.

On February 15, Yaroslav Yurchyshyn published the SBUʼs response to his deputyʼs inquiry regarding Oleksandr Liyev: he appears in criminal proceedings under part 1 of Article 114-1 of the Criminal Code — obstructing the actions of the military.