The Ministry of Defense declares that Oleksandr Liyev was checked — he was not found to have a Russian passport

The former head of the Department of Military-Technical Policy, Development of Weapons and Military Equipment of the Ministry of Defense Oleksandr Liyev, underwent official checks and there were no objections to him from the SBU.

This is stated in the statement of the Ministry of Defense.

Inspections were carried out at the stage of employment at the Ministry and during work in it. Similarly, according to the order in force during the war, the Security Service of Ukraine was given relevant materials on the issue of access to state secrets — and there were no objections from the Security Service of Ukraine.

Also, the Ministry of Defense did not receive any facts that would confirm that Oleksandr Liyev has a citizenship other than Ukrainian.

In addition, in November 2022, the Minister of Defense Oleksiy Reznikov requested the SBU to conduct an additional psychophysiological examination of Liyev on a polygraph — after publications appeared in the mass media that related to Oleksandr Liyevʼs previous activities and his statements in the period of 2014.