Another top official who was responsible for military-technical policy is being dismissed from the Ministry of Defense

Oleksandr Liev, Acting Head of the Department of Military-Technical Policy, Development of Weapons and Military Equipment of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, has written a resignation letter. Before that, he was accused of pro-Russian views.

He told about this in an interview with "Censor.NET".

"Yesterday I wrote [the Minister of Defense] a message asking him to accept my resignation, and today I wrote a statement," Liev noted.

According to him, Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov has not considered the applications yet, as he is on a business trip.

On January 31, Vitaly Shabunin, head of the Anti-Corruption Center, published a column in which he accused Oleksandr Liev of pro-Russian views. He said that Liev received an award from the "Russian Imperial House" in 2013; in 2006 he allegedly coordinated the placement of pickets and roadblocks near the lighthouses, which, according to the distribution of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation, were supposed to leave Ukraine, but were illegally held by the Russian Navy, and in March 2014 urged Kyiv to "hear Crimea".

Lievʼs department deals with the purchase of weapons and equipment and also conducts negotiations with international partners regarding military aid to Ukraine.

Liev himself said that before working at the Ministry of Defense, he repeatedly passed the SBU checks and answered all these questions. He emphasized that in the spring of 2014, when he was the Minister of Tourism of Crimea, he spoke about the need to increase the powers of Crimea but as part of Ukraine. But after the self-proclaimed leader of Crimea, Aksyonov, announced on March 4 that the peninsula would be annexed to Russia, Liev left for mainland Ukraine on March 5.