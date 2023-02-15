In Turkey, after the earthquakes, a woman who spent almost 10 days under the rubble was rescued

In Turkey, on the tenth day after the earthquakes, 42-year-old Melika Imamoglu was rescued from the rubble.

This was reported by Anadolu agency.

A woman spent 222 hours under the rubble of a house in the city of Kahramanmarash. The injured were given first aid and hospitalized.

Another woman was found alive in Adiyaman province 212 hours after the earthquakes — 77-year-old Fatma Gunger was successfully pulled from the rubble of the building and sent to the hospital.

In Antakya, Turkey, a couple was rescued from the rubble. Fayez and Fatima Ghanam spent 209 hours in the ruins. The search party heard sounds from under the wreckage of the house. Rescuers began to sort through the rubble and found a man and a woman there.