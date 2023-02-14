The bodies of a dead Ukrainian woman and her two sons were found under rubble in Turkey

In the Turkish city of Antakya, the body of the dead Ukrainian Yuliia Petrova was found under the rubble of a house. The bodies of her dead sons — 10-year-old Zakhar and 5-year-old Matviy — were also found with her.

Relatives of the deceased told about this in a comment to Ukrinform and Suspilno.

Yuliiaʼs father said that they had stopped communicating since February 6. Their death was confirmed only in the evening of February 13.

According to him, Yuliia and her sons moved to live with relatives in the city of Antakya a few months ago. In general, they have been in Turkey since April 2022.

The family itself is from Zaporizhzhia. Juliaʼs husband is a military man. He was treated for his injuries in the hospital and planned to go to Turkey to help clear the debris.