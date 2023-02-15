The USA concluded contracts for the purchase of ammunition for Ukraine for $500 million

The USA informed about the signing of contracts for the production of artillery ammunition for Ukraine. Their total value will reach $522 million.

Radio Svoboda writes about it.

Northrop Grumman Systems and Global Military Products received orders for the production of projectiles. This is happening against the background of active discussions in the West that Ukraine is rapidly depleting the reserves of artillery shells of the allies.

Deliveries of new ammunition are planned to begin in March. The contracts are financed by the Pentagonʼs Initiative to Support the Security of Ukraine.