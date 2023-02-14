Five Ukrainian citizens died in Turkey due to an earthquake. 10 Ukrainians were rescued from the rubble

Five citizens of Ukraine, including a family from Zaporizhzhia, died in Turkey due to an earthquake. The embassy is preparing the repatriation of the bodies of the dead.

This was reported by the spokesman of the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Oleh Nikolenko.

In total, 136 Ukrainian citizens were searched in Turkey, 37 of them were evacuated. 10 Ukrainians were rescued from the rubble. Seven are considered missing. Two Ukrainians may be under the rubble, they are being sought by units of the State Emergency Service working in Turkey. One person is in hospital, his condition is stable.

A second group of consuls is going to the disaster zone. In the near future, diplomats plan to evacuate 22 more Ukrainian citizens from the region affected by the earthquakes.