In Turkey and Syria, the number of victims of the earthquake exceeded 36 thousand

As of 11:25 a.m. on February 13, the death toll from the earthquake in Turkey has risen to 31 643.

In Syria, they cannot establish the exact number of victims — there are still more than 4 500 dead. More than 3 200 people have been killed in rebel-held northwest Syria, and at least 1 414 are known to have died in the quake in areas controlled by President Bashar al-Assadʼs government, according to the White Helmets volunteer group.

The UN stated that the rescue work was coming to an end. The chances of finding survivors on the seventh day are extremely low.

The United Nations also reported that up to 5.3 million people were left homeless in Syria after the earthquakes, and about 900 000 people in Turkey and Syria are in urgent need of hot food.