Zelensky dismissed the deputy commander of the National Guard, Ruslan Dzyuba

Anhelina Sheremet
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi dismissed the deputy commander of the National Guard Ruslan Dzyuba.

The corresponding decree was published on February 11.

Since June 2019, Ruslan Dzyuba has been the deputy commander of the National Guard from the rear — head of logistics.