Zelensky dismissed the deputy commander of the National Guard, Ruslan Dzyuba

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi dismissed the deputy commander of the National Guard Ruslan Dzyuba.
The corresponding decree was published on February 11.
Since June 2019, Ruslan Dzyuba has been the deputy commander of the National Guard from the rear — head of logistics.
- On January 21, ZN.ua journalists accused the Ministry of Defense of purchasing food products at several times inflated prices. On January 23, Reznikov personally responded to these criticisms, in particular, he explained that the Ministry of Defense does not buy individual products but a complex service — food supply. The Minister explained that the prices of the eight suppliers are different, as well as in supermarket chains because each one has its own specialization and own production of a certain group of goods. Product prices are analyzed by special expert institutions.
- On January 24, it became known that Deputy Minister of Defense Vyacheslav Shapovalov, who was responsible for the rear support of the Armed Forces, resigned. At the beginning of February, rumors began to appear about the possible release of Reznikov.