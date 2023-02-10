Media: At a meeting with EU leaders, Zelensky handed over the lists of weapons that Ukraine needs

During a meeting with the leaders of the European Union on February 9, President Volodymyr Zelensky handed over wish lists regarding new arms supplies.

The publication Der Spiegel writes about it.

“What the Ukrainians are doing is very smart... They know exactly what they need and know what to ask for,” commented a European official.

According to one of the interlocutors, Ukraineʼs requests were “adjusted to the relevant military stocks of the EU member states”, reports European Truth with reference to the dpa agency. It is about increasing the pressure on individual states to provide more assistance to counter Russian aggression.

When asked where Ukraine received information about the military stockpiles of EU member states, the interlocutor answered: “They are informed, they have contacts.” According to him, with such intelligence capabilities, it is not surprising that Ukrainians can oppose Russia.