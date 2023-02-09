Bild: Zelensky was able to convince France and Germany to provide Ukraine with aircraft and long-range weapons

During a meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and French President Emmanuel Macron, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky managed to convince them to provide Ukraine with aircraft and long-range weapons, writes Bild.

"The sooner we get heavy long-range weapons, and our pilots have modern planes, the sooner Russian aggression will end," Zelensky noted.

Macron emphasized that Russia should not win this war and assured that Paris and Berlin will provide military support to Ukraine as long as necessary.

Scholz, in turn, noted that Ukraine belongs to the European family, and the EU summit will send a powerful signal of solidarity with Kyiv.

"We stand by Ukraine in its defense. The fact remains: Russia should not win this war," said Scholz.