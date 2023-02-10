Following Ukraineʼs request, Slovakia begins negotiations on the transfer of MiG-29 fighters

The government of Slovakia will begin negotiations on the transfer of its MiG-29 fighters after an official request from Ukraine. They were decommissioned last year.

This was stated by the head of the government, Eduard Geger, writes SME.

He confirmed that during his visit to Brussels, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy asked Slovakia for planes. Slovakia can now start negotiations to hand them over.

According to Geger, Slovak planes can save many lives in Ukraine, which has been defending itself against the Russian attack for a year.

The Minister of Defense of Slovakia, Jaroslav Nagy, noted that the country would definitely receive some kind of compensation for the transferred aircraft. He reminded that Slovakia is already receiving tanks and anti-aircraft systems from the West to replace those it handed over to Ukraine.