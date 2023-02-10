The Challenger 3 battle tank project was shown in Great Britain

In Great Britain, the final project of the Challenger 3 main battle tank was shown, the prototypes of which are already beginning to be assembled.

The British Army writes about it.

Teams from the DE&S Land Equipment Operating Center and the British Army, together with Rheinmetall partners BAE Systems Land (RBSL), have completed the design of the new version of the Challenger 3 tank ahead of schedule. This means that all design specifications have been agreed and now RBSLʼs Telford plant can begin building prototypes.

A deal worth £800 million (over a billion dollars) was signed with RBSL in 2021 to supply the British Army with 148 modernized, fully "digital" Challenger 3s from 2027.

The main distinguishing characteristics of Challenger 3:

a new 120-mm smoothbore gun that uses the most modern and globally available ammunition;

a new set of sights that provides tank commanders with improved aiming capabilities day and night;

new armor solution;

active protection system;

a turret that can be installed on the tanks of allies and global partners;

significantly improved mobility thanks to an upgraded engine and a new hydrogas suspension.

On January 16, British Defense Minister Ben Wallace announced new military aid to Ukraine, which will include 14 Challenger 2 tanks, artillery and armored vehicles. The Ukrainian military has already started training on these tanks, the machines should arrive in Ukraine closer to the summer.