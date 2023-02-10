News

In Turkey, a Ukrainian woman and her 4-year-old son were rescued from the rubble

Author:
Anhelina Sheremet
Date:

In Turkey, in the city of Iskenderun, Ukrainian Olena Akgyol and her 4-year-old son Yuksel were rescued from the rubble of a house.

This is reported by CNN Turk.

First, they managed to save the woman, then her son. They were handed over to doctors, the state of health of mother and son is satisfactory.