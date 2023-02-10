In Turkey, a Ukrainian woman and her 4-year-old son were rescued from the rubble

In Turkey, in the city of Iskenderun, Ukrainian Olena Akgyol and her 4-year-old son Yuksel were rescued from the rubble of a house.
This is reported by CNN Turk.
First, they managed to save the woman, then her son. They were handed over to doctors, the state of health of mother and son is satisfactory.
- On the morning of February 6, an earthquake with a magnitude of 7.8 occurred in Turkey, the strongest in the country this century. It was followed by two more earthquakes of magnitude 7.7 and 7.6. The total number of dead as a result of the earthquakes has already exceeded 20 000. There are no Ukrainians among the dead.