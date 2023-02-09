Earthquakes in Turkey: the total number of dead has exceeded 20 thousand

The total number of dead as a result of earthquakes in Turkey has already exceeded 20,000. Almost all of them died in Turkey itself, several thousand also died in Syria.

The updated data was published by the Turkish Emergency Management Agency.

They reported that 17,134 people have died in the country so far. Another 70,347 people were injured. In addition, 30,360 victims were evacuated to safer provinces.

As for Syria, according to the latest data, 3,317 people died there.