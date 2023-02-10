In Syria was saved a girl who was born under the rubble of a house during earthquakes. Now thousands of people want to adopt her

In Syria was saved a girl who was born under the rubble of a house. Her entire family died in the earthquakes, and now thousands of people from all over the world are offering to adopt the baby.

The BBC writes about it.

The girl was named Aya, which means "miracle" in Arabic. When the child was found, it was still connected by the umbilical cord to its dead mother. The girlʼs father and four siblings also died.

Aya is now in the hospital. According to doctors, she was brought in a bad condition, with bumps and bruises on her body, she was cold and barely breathing. Now the childʼs condition has stabilized.

The video of Ayaʼs rescue went viral on social media. It shows a man running from the rubble of a building, holding a baby covered in dust.

The head of the hospital where Aya is staying, Dr. Khalid Attia, says he has received dozens of calls from people all over the world who would like to adopt the child. Attia has a daughter who is only four months older than Aya, so his wife is currently breastfeeding the rescued girl.

“I wonʼt let anyone adopt her now. Until her distant relatives return, I treat her like my own,” says Attia.